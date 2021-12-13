Calif. Atty Sues Ex-Firm For Defamation, Breach Of Contract

By James Mills (December 13, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- A Southern California lawyer is accusing his former law firm, an affiliate of one of China's largest legal shops, of being "stingy" in a lawsuit for breach of contract and defamation related to his recent termination. Edward Chen filed suit Thursday in California federal court against YK Law LLP, which is affiliated with Beijing-based Yingke Law Firm, and its managing partners, alleging the firm failed to comply with the terms of his employment contract in his firing last month and the issuing of his final paycheck. He also contends a partner made defamatory comments about his performance in an attempt to...

