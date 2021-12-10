Investors Reach $90M Deal To End Juul, Altria Marketing Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 10, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors has moved for initial approval of a $90 million deal with tobacco company Altria Group Inc. and vaping company Juul Labs Inc. that would end the shareholders' claims the companies knowingly marketed to underage consumers. Lead plaintiffs Donald and Sarah Sherbondy and Construction Laborers Pension Trust of Greater St. Louis said in a memo supporting their Thursday motion for preliminary approval of the settlement that the deal is one of the largest recoveries ever achieved in a securities class action in Virginia and the Fourth Circuit. Noting their motion is unopposed, the shareholders said the settlement...

