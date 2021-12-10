Conn. Casino's Virus Loss Not Covered, Insurer Tells Court

By Daphne Zhang (December 10, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Connecticut casino cannot get $1 million in communicable disease coverage for its pandemic-related losses because it never alleged the coronavirus was present on its property, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. told a state court. In asking the court Thursday to toss Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut's pandemic coverage suit, the insurer said the coronavirus is a contaminant excluded by the other part of the $1.6 billion policy. Factory Mutual's memorandum urged the court to recognize its August ruling that Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, another Connecticut casino owner, cannot get business interruption coverage because the virus is excluded as a contaminant by the...

