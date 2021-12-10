US, Allies Will Tighten Export Controls For Surveillance Tech

By Grace Dixon (December 10, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- The White House announced Friday alongside Australia, Denmark and Norway that they will wield export controls to curb the flow of surveillance tools and similar technology to countries that may use them to repress dissent and further human rights abuses. The countries introduced the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative on the second and final day of the first Summit for Democracy, which aims to solicit ideas for defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. The initiative will involve drafting a voluntary code of conduct that would apply a human rights lens to participating nations'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS