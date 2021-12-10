Fertitta Entertainment, SPAC Call Off Planned $6.6B Merger

By Benjamin Horney (December 10, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- Fertitta Entertainment and FAST Acquisition Corp. have abandoned their planned $6.6 billion merger, and as part of a settlement related to the termination, the special-purpose acquisition company and its shareholders will receive up to $33 million to cover associated costs, the companies said Friday. Fertitta Entertainment Inc. — the parent of casino operator Golden Nugget LLC and restaurant operator Landry's LLC — had been set to combine with FAST in an agreement announced Feb. 1. In June, they amended the deal to also include the Mastro's brand, as well as other restaurants and businesses owned by Feritta Entertainment, according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS