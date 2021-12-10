US Soccer Says 4th Circ. Ruling Doesn't Affect Equal Pay Suit

By Rachel Scharf (December 10, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday that a recent Equal Pay Act decision out of the Fourth Circuit has no bearing on the U.S. Women's National Team's closely watched Ninth Circuit appeal, arguing the two cases deal with totally different compensation structures. In a court filing, U.S. Soccer urged the Ninth Circuit not to apply the Fourth Circuit's Dec. 3 finding that underlying pay rate, not total compensation, is the proper metric for determining sex-based wage discrimination. Experts have told Law360 the Virginia-based appellate court's ruling could be a boon for the certified class of U.S. women's national soccer team members, who have...

