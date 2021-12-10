Glaser Weil Snags New Real Estate Partner In Los Angeles

By Andrew McIntyre (December 10, 2021, 11:15 AM EST) -- Glaser Weil LLP has hired a new real estate partner in Los Angeles, expanding its transactional practice there and adding to the firm's capability in the retail sector, Law360 has exclusively learned. Jason Grinnell has departed Thompson Coburn LLP to join Glaser Weil in the firm's office in Century City, Los Angeles. Dec. 1 was his first day at the new job. Grinnell told Law360 that he decided to make the move in part to re-unite with a former real estate colleague. "I'm excited to join a best-in-class real estate transactional group that's based in California," Grinnell recently told Law360. "One of...

