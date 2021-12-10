Holmes Jury Instructions Fight Touches On Celebrity, Balwani

By Dorothy Atkins (December 10, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- The California federal judge overseeing Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial considered arguments over jury instructions in a daylong hearing Friday, saying he plans to tell jurors that they shouldn't be influenced by her celebrity, and that her romantic relationship with ex-Theranos executive Sunny Balwani does not itself prove conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said he planned to grant Holmes' request to instruct the jury that it should not be influenced by her "profession, celebrity ... or position in life or in the community." He also plans to instruct jurors that for a conspiracy to have existed between Holmes and former...

