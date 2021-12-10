Twitter Says Calif. Court Should Dump Trump Censorship Suit

By Hailey Konnath (December 10, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Twitter Inc. has urged a California federal court to toss Donald Trump's suit challenging the social media giant's decision to ban him from its platform, arguing the former president repeatedly violated its rules and his "defective" claims would "upend bedrock principles of constitutional law." In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Twitter said Trump is seeking "unprecedented relief" including an injunction forcing Twitter to carry his speech and a court-supervised monitor to oversee all of Twitter's future content moderating. His claims disregard standing and other procedural limitations and stretch Florida consumer protection laws "far beyond their geographic, temporal and substantive limits,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS