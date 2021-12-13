GAO Gets Feds To Reopen $1B Deal For Ignored Cost Data

By Alyssa Aquino (December 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Defense Logistics Agency will reopen bidding for a $1 billion hardware supply contract after a federal watchdog found that it irrationally concluded that a bidder's prices were unreasonably high despite "abundant" evidence backing the costs. The DLA "essentially made no use" of Science Applications International Corp.'s data backing its $1.5 billion evaluated price and instead relied on "outdated" pricing information that largely predated the COVID-19 pandemic to choose Noble Supply & Logistics Co.'s $1 billion bid, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. "The agency continued to rely on its expectations about the pricing it anticipated receiving (as opposed to the...

