Justices Will Hear Southwest Supervisor Arbitration Fight

By Linda Chiem (December 10, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Southwest Airlines' challenge to a Seventh Circuit decision finding a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers shielded a Chicago ramp agent supervisor from having to arbitrate her wage and hour claims against the airline. Southwest is challenging the Seventh Circuit's March decision finding that a worker's wage claims were exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The justices granted Southwest's petition for certiorari to weigh in on what the airline described as a growing court split on which types of workers are exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act. Section...

