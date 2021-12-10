Biden Admin. Asks Court To Remand Trump-Era ESA Rules

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 10, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday asked a California federal judge to remand three controversial Endangered Species Act rules promulgated by the Trump administration. After losing a bid to stay three lawsuits filed by states led by California, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and environmental groups including the Sierra Club, the Biden administration now says the court should remand the rules — without vacatur — as it reviews and possibly revises them. "The services have identified substantial concerns with the 2019 ESA rules and on this basis request voluntary remand," the services said...

