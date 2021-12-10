Truck Drivers Want To OK $9.5M Deal In Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 10, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- XPO Logistics has agreed to pay $9.5 million to a group of truck drivers who claimed they were misclassified as independent contractors, and the workers urged a California federal judge on Friday to give the deal final approval. The drivers asked U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to grant definitive approval to the settlement they struck with XPO Logistics Port Services LLC, saying they could receive no recovery at all if they keep litigating their claims. The workers also brought claims under the Private Attorneys General Act, a California law that allows workers to file wage claims on behalf of the...

