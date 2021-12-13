High Court Asked To Weigh Robocall Ruling, Recusal Denial

By Allison Grande (December 13, 2021, 11:12 PM EST) -- Electric and gas supplier Realgy is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to review a "dire" Sixth Circuit ruling that the national robocall ban was enforceable during the five years that government debt collectors were exempt from the law, as well as the appellate panel's refusal to bar one of its members from considering the dispute. In a petition for writ of certiorari that was docketed Friday, Realgy LLC argued that the Sixth Circuit got it wrong when it held in September that the Supreme Court's July 2020 decision to cut down an unconstitutional debt collection exemption added to the Telephone...

