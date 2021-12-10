Ex-NFL Player Gets 3 Years For COVID-19 Relief Fraud

By Nathan Hale (December 10, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- Former NFL player Josh Bellamy was sentenced Friday to just over three years in prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program established as part of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida, native, who last played for the New York Jets during the 2019 season, used falsified documents to obtain a PPP loan for his Miami-based company Drip Entertainment LLC and also sought additional PPP loans on behalf of family members and close associates as part of a broader scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice....

