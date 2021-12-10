FCC Regs Don't Preempt iPhone Radiation Suit, 9th Circ. Told

By Craig Clough (December 10, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A proposed class alleging Apple's iPhones expose users to dangerous radiation urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Friday to overturn a lower court's findings that the claims are preempted by federal regulations, arguing Congressional intent and an "unbroken line" of U.S. Supreme Court rulings clear the suit to move forward. Matthew W.H. Wessler of Gupta Wessler PLLC, who represents the proposed class, told the three-judge panel during a remote video conference hearing that the plain text of the Communications Act of 1934 and Telecommunications Act of 1996 "make clear that [Congress] did not intend for any state law to be preempted in the...

