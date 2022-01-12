4 Cruise Lines Ask For End To Havana Dock Suits

By Carolina Bolado (January 12, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Carnival, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to end four suits accusing them of violating the Helms-Burton Act by docking their ships in a port in Havana, arguing that they were operating under licenses issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami, the cruise lines said they were entitled to rely on the licenses issued by the federal government that allowed them to operate passenger cruises to Cuba and should be granted summary judgment in the suits by Havana Docks Corp., which said it...

