3 Firms Draw Up Pfizer's $6.7B Arena Pharmaceuticals Buy

By Benjamin Horney (December 13, 2021, 8:43 AM EST) -- Pfizer, led by Ropes & Gray and Arnold Porter, will pay roughly $6.7 billion to buy Cooley-counseled Arena Pharmaceuticals, which develops treatments for immuno-inflammatory diseases, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the transaction, New York-based Pfizer Inc. will pay $100 per share to acquire San Diego, California-headquartered Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to a statement. Formed in 1997, Arena focuses on developing therapeutics for issues in areas like gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology. The company has significant operations and facilities in San Diego, as well as Park City, Utah, and Boston, Massachusetts, according to its website. Mike Gladstone, global president and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS