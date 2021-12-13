High Court Won't Disturb Immigration Enviro Review Ruling

By Morgan Conley (December 13, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to review a Ninth Circuit decision shutting down conservationists' and ranchers' arguments that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should be required to put certain immigration policies through environmental review. The justices denied certiorari to the appeal lodged by a coalition of conservationists and ranchers backed by the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit think tank that advocates for reduced immigration. The coalition urged the high court in an October petition to revive their claims against DHS, but the high court declined to review the matter. The coalition argued in their petition that the Ninth Circuit's refusal to link...

