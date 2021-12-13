Poland's Antitrust Watchdog Probing Apple's Privacy Changes

By J. Edward Moreno (December 13, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- Poland's antitrust regulator announced Monday that it would investigate changes to Apple's privacy practices, which have been criticized for making it harder for third-party advertisers to track user activity and thus potentially making it more difficult for them to compete with the tech giant. Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, known by its Polish acronym UOKiK, said it would analyze whether Apple's new privacy policy can potentially eliminate its competitors in the market for personalized advertising services. The investigation "concerns the matter itself and is not directed against any particular entrepreneur," UOKiK said. Tomasz Chróstny, the president of UOKiK, said...

