Insurer Ducks Coverage For John Varvatos Discrimination Suit

By Eli Flesch (December 13, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn't need to pay a group of former John Varvatos menswear employees a $2.1 million judgment handed down in a pay discrimination suit, a New York federal judge ruled, saying a broad exclusion in the retailer's insurance policy barred coverage. John Varvatos presents his collection at Men's Fashion Week in New York in 2017. Dozens of women who worked for his company filed a pay discrimination suit in 2017 and won on all their claims at a trial in 2020. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said Friday that the "plain terms" of Ironshore Indemnity's policy with...

