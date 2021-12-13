Ga. Sports Academy Sued Over Student's Elevator Death

By Rosie Manins (December 13, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Georgia college sports academy and half a dozen companies involved in housing its students have been sued by a Missouri mother whose athlete son was fatally crushed in the elevator of his Atlanta apartment building. Jessica Moore claimed in Georgia state court on Dec. 9 that Georgia Prep Sports Academy Inc., doing business as Champion Prep Academy, failed to keep her 18-year-old son JauMarcus McFarland safe as a student in its football program. McFarland was required by the academy to live in the 444 Highland apartment building where he was fatally injured in a malfunctioning elevator on Aug. 31., she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS