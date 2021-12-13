OSHA Starts Probe Into Amazon Building Collapse In Illinois

By Jonathan Capriel (December 13, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Federal labor regulators launched an inquiry into the Amazon.com Inc. warehouse collapse that killed six people in Edwardsville, Illinois, officials at the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Monday. OSHA compliance officers have been at the distribution center since Saturday providing assistance to state authorities, Scott Allen, the U.S. Department of Labor's regional director for public affairs, said. The agency expects to investigate the incident over the next six months and will "issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found," Allen told Law360 in a statement. A tornado with winds reaching...

