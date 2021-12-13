Ideanomics Agrees To Governance Reforms After Investor Suit

By Elise Hansen (December 13, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- Ideanomics investors have reached a non-monetary settlement with the financial technology company's directors that will resolve claims of mismanagement and breach of fiduciary duty, they told a New York federal judge Monday. The company's board of directors has agreed to reforms such as creating a board-level committee to oversee acquisitions, adopting a clawback policy, bolstering company policy for insider trading and related-party transactions, and recruiting a general counsel, the investors said in seeking preliminary settlement approval. Ideanomics' insurers will pay $450,000 to the plaintiffs' counsel to cover attorney fees and expenses, the filing said. "The reforms … provide substantial benefits to...

