NJ Lawmakers Advance Bill To Reduce Casino Payments

By Bill Wichert (December 13, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Assembly committee on Monday advanced a bill that would cut by millions every year what Atlantic City casinos contribute to local government entities, a measure that drew criticism in light of how the industry has garnered hundreds of millions in profits this year. A week after an identical bill cleared a state Senate committee, the Assembly Appropriations Committee approved an amended version of A.B. 5587, which would reduce for several years the annual payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, that the casinos make to Atlantic County, Atlantic City and the municipality's school district. Before the Assembly committee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS