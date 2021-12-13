12 AGs Back DOL's Proposed ESG Retirement Investing Rule

By Morgan Conley (December 13, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of 11 states and the District of Columbia on Monday wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor to voice their support for a proposal to dismantle Trump-era rules that discouraged environmental, social and governance investing by employee retirement funds. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading the coalition of mostly Democratic attorneys general, told the DOL in a comment letter that they support the proposed rule released by the agency in October. The DOL's proposal reasserts that retirement plan fiduciaries — the individuals or entities that manage an employee benefit plan and its assets — may consider ESG factors...

