Former Northwest Airlines Workers Sue Delta Over Pensions

By Emily Brill (December 14, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action in Nevada federal court accusing it of shorting thousands of married retirees on benefits in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit, filed Friday, accuses the airline, three of its human resources and benefits executives and its administrative committee of improperly calculating the retirement benefits owed to former Northwest Airlines workers who elect for their spouses to receive pensions as well. Delta absorbed Northwest in a 2008 merger, taking control of the company's three retirement plans, including those of workers who were represented by unions at...

