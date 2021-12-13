Toolmaker Matco Inks $15.8M Deal In Misclassification Suit

By Dave Simpson (December 13, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- Matco Tools Corp. has agreed to a deal valued at more than $15.8 million to end claims from a class of franchisees claiming that the tool manufacturer misclassified them as independent contractors, according to a bid for preliminary approval of the deal filed in California federal court Monday. Matco will pay the class of about 273 franchisees $13.5 million and relieve more than $2.3 million worth of debt, according to the bid for approval of the deal. "The average net value of just the cash component of the settlement per class member will be nearly $35,000 each, and the average total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS