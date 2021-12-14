Hard Rock's $1B Vegas Hotel Buy Prompted By Inflation Fears

By Andrew McIntyre (December 14, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Hard Rock International Inc.'s recent $1.075 billion purchase of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas is the latest in a growing trend of investing in hotels amid fears of inflation, and experts expect hotel mergers and acquisitions activity to remain strong over the coming months. Florida-based Hard Rock said late Monday it's buying the operating assets of the 3,044-room hotel and casino from MGM Resorts International and will also enter into a long-term lease deal with VICI Properties Inc. for The Mirage. Experts say hotels have become more attractive of late amid inflation fears since, unlike office properties, hotel...

