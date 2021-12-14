'Salt Bae' Celebrity Chef's Eatery Hit With Staff Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (December 14, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A former server at a steakhouse chain made famous by a Turkish chef whose "Salt Bae" meat-seasoning videos went viral has hit his ex-employer with a discrimination suit in New York federal court, accusing the restaurant of favoring its Turkish employees over its non-Turkish counterparts. Angelo Maher, whose national origin is Peruvian, suffered physical abuse at the hands of his Turkish co-workers at Nusr-Et Steakhouse New York, lost out repeatedly on assignments at desirable tables that were given instead to Turkish servers, and was asked to pay out of his own pocket for mistakes on guest checks while Turkish employees weren't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS