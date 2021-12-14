NFL Says App User Failed To Back Up Privacy Claims

By Max Jaeger (December 14, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- The NFL asked a Rhode Island federal judge on Monday to reject claims its app secretly shares Android phone users' personal information with Google's marketing apparatus, calling the privacy law allegations "an exercise in conjecture and overreach." Daniel Louth sued in October, alleging NFL Enterprises LLC's policy of sending certain user data to the Google-affiliated video platform Anvato violates the Video Privacy Protection Act and a similar Rhode Island law that prohibit providers from identifying the videos a person requested. But the data is anonymized and transmitted pursuant to normal "order fulfillment" and "request processing" services exempted under the VPPA, the...

