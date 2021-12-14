Nippon Chemi-Con Strikes Deal Ahead Of Price-Fix Closings

By Hannah Albarazi (December 14, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Capacitor maker Nippon Chemi-Con and its U.S. subsidiary reached a settlement with direct purchasers Tuesday just ahead of closing arguments in a California federal antitrust trial in which 1,800 U.S. companies alleged they were overcharged $427 million in a decadelong global conspiracy to fix prices for the electronic part. The deal, struck by a class of direct purchasers with Japan-based Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and its subsidiary United Chemi-Con, ended a weekslong jury trial over claims that nearly two dozen manufacturers carried out a price-fixing conspiracy from 2002 to 2014 and owe refunds of $427 million. U.S. District Judge James Donato, who...

