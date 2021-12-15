7th Circ. Won't Revive United Pilots' Sick Pay Accrual Claim

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 15, 2021, 1:04 PM EST) -- United Airlines didn't improperly calculate pilots' sick time accrual while they were on military leave, the Seventh Circuit ruled, affirming a lower court's decision that found sick time was not based on seniority. In a unanimous opinion issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel upheld a 2019 Illinois district court ruling that United wasn't required to provide pilots with sick pay under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which guarantees that workers on military leave continue receiving seniority-based benefits. The panel said the amount of sick time pilots receive doesn't change based on how long they have worked for United and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS