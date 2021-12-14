Court Rejects Seneca Nation's Bid To Block $255M Judgment

By Victoria McKenzie (December 14, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation has lost its attempt to block a ruling that it owes some $255 million in revenue-sharing payments to the state of New York under an automatically renewed gambling compact. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny said he was not persuaded that complying with the 2019 ruling would cause the Seneca Nation to run afoul of federal laws governing tribal gaming compacts, in violation of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The Seneca Nation, which operates three casinos in western New York, moved to set aside or vacate the judgment in April after receiving a...

