Fla. Judge Allows Surfside's Engineer Access To Collapse Site

By Carolina Bolado (December 15, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- The Florida judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building said Wednesday he would allow the town of Surfside's forensic engineer access to the site even though the town is not a party in the lawsuit yet. Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman in Miami-Dade County said during a hearing Wednesday he would let Surfside's hired expert, Allyn Kilsheimer, have access to the site according to whatever protocol for onsite testing that the victims and the named defendants agree upon. Kilsheimer, a structural engineer, investigated the Pentagon after the 9/11 attack and the bridge...

