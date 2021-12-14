Ex-Netflix Exec Sentenced To 2.5 Years For Bribery Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (December 14, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Netflix executive to two and a half years in prison for taking kickbacks from vendors, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Michael Kail, the former vice president of information technology, was convicted in April on dozens of fraud and money laundering counts. Aside from the prison sentence, he's also been ordered to forfeit $700,000, pay a $50,000 fine and be supervised upon release from prison, according to the Justice Department. The 12-member jury found that Kail accepted stock options, cash payments and gifts from third-party vendors in exchange for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS