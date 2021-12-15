The Biggest Trademark Rulings Of 2021

By Tiffany Hu (December 15, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- With the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board finding an attorney's reckless disregard for the truth was enough to prove fraud and the Eighth Circuit wading into the ongoing debate over the doctrine of initial interest confusion, the past year has been full of important decisions shaping trademark law. Here are Law360's picks for the top trademark rulings of 2021. Beasley v. Howard In September, the Third Circuit revived a trademark fight between former musicians from the soul group The Ebonys over the rights to the name, finding that an earlier TTAB ruling did not block a subsequent infringement lawsuit. Ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS