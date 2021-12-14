Boeing Pilot Says FAA Insider Called Him 737 Max 'Scapegoat'

By Hailey Konnath (December 14, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- A former Boeing Co. chief technical pilot facing fraud charges in the wake of a Federal Aviation Administration evaluation of the 737 Max said Monday that a former FAA official has told the government that the pilot is a "scapegoat" and shouldn't be charged, according to a filing in Texas federal court. Mark Forkner, 49, said he learned this through discovery in federal prosecutors' criminal case against him, which claims he misled the FAA about the aircraft and withheld crucial information about the plane's flight controls. Forkner said the former FAA official with personal knowledge of the 737 Max also stated...

