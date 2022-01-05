Surfside Collapse Trial Pushed To Spring 2023

By Carolina Bolado (January 5, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- The Florida judge overseeing consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside agreed Wednesday to push back a trial in the proposed class suit brought by victims to March 2023. During a status conference held on Zoom, Eleventh Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman in Miami-Dade County reluctantly said he would extend the trial date by six months to March 2023 after hearing from attorneys for defendants who said their experts would not be done with their investigation until December. But Judge Hanzman, who had originally hoped to start the trial by late summer or early...

