High Court To Decide Scope Of Military Discrimination Law

By Daniel Wilson (December 15, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Wednesday to review if a federal law prohibiting employment discrimination based on military service applies to state employers, in a case filed by a former Texas state trooper and Army reservist. The justices agreed to take up a petition from Le Roy Torres asking them to decide whether the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act is constitutional as applied to state governments as well as to private employers, despite the federal government urging it not to take the case. Andrew Tutt of Arnold & Porter, counsel for Torres, said Wednesday that they were "thrilled that the...

