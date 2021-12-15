Jones Day Can Rep J&J Talc Unit In Ch. 11 For Now

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 15, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge gave interim approval Wednesday for Jones Day to serve as counsel for a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder liability spinoff in Chapter 11 proceedings, saying he sees no actual conflicts caused by the firm's concurrent representation of related entities. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan overruled objections by the U.S. Trustee's Office and a talc claimant's law firm, but said he'd consider further briefing from the objectors, would revisit the matter during a Jan. 11 hearing and make a final ruling on the retention application then. The objectors say a conflict of interest is posed by Jones...

