Fisheries Launch Challenge To Mass. Offshore Wind Approval

By Rachel Scharf (December 16, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- A group of fisheries filed suit in D.C. federal court on Wednesday seeking to undo the Biden administration's approval of a commercial wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, the latest legal challenge to the so-called Vineyard Wind project. In an 85-page complaint, four fishing companies and two fishing trade associations said the federal government approved Vineyard Wind's construction plan this May despite clear evidence the 800-megawatt project would devastate the commercial fishing industry and harm marine life off the Massachusetts coast. The fisheries brought 33 claims against a slew of federal departments, agencies and individuals, alleging violations of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS