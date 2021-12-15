MyPillow CEO Loses Defamation Suit Against Daily Mail

By Tiffany Hu (December 15, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can't pursue his defamation claims against British tabloid the Daily Mail over a story that claimed he dated "30 Rock" star Jane Krakowski after a New York federal judge found that none of the statements he took issue with were defamatory. In a Dec. 10 order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty dismissed a lawsuit brought by Lindell, who alleged the Daily Mail in January published a false story that he tried to woo Krakowski and bought champagne for her, which he said amounted to defamation because he was a Christian and recovering alcoholic who would never...

