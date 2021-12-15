Holmes' 'Risky' Decision To Testify Could Save Her, Attys Say

By Dorothy Atkins (December 15, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- With closing arguments in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' monthslong criminal fraud trial slated to begin Thursday, legal experts say the outcome of her trial could hinge on her "highly risky" decision to take the stand and defend herself with claims of sexual abuse — uncharted territory for white collar prosecutions. Jack Sharman, chair of Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC's white collar practice, told Law360 that the defense put "almost all of their eggs in the Elizabeth Holmes basket," by calling the 37-year-old former Silicon Valley executive to testify as the last witness in the government's criminal fraud trial, which kicked off Sept. 8....

