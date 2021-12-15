Sens. Ask High Court To Curb White House Tariff Authority

By Alex Lawson (December 15, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- Five Republican senators urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to the president's national security tariff powers Wednesday, warning that a recent Federal Circuit decision removed even a modest procedural check on the White House's trade authority. The lawmakers have joined the fray over the limits of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows the president to restrict trade on national security grounds. The law grants the White House broad authority to set tariffs, but importer Transpacific Steel LLC and its Turkish producers are fighting a 2018 decision to double a 25% levy on Turkish steel....

