Capacitor Makers To Pay $160M To End Price-Fixing Trial

By Hannah Albarazi (December 15, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- Capacitor maker Nippon Chemi-Con and its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay $160 million to end antitrust claims just before closing arguments in a California federal trial, class counsel said Wednesday. Nippon Chemi-Con and its U.S. subsidiary have struck a deal to pay $160 million to resolve an antitrust case. (iStock.com/alfexe) The latest settlement brings direct purchasers' settlements over the decadelong global conspiracy to fix the price of the electronic component to over $600 million. The $160 million deal, struck by a class of about 1,800 U.S. companies with Japan-based Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and its subsidiary United Chemi-Con, ended a weekslong jury trial...

