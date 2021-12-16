Construction Cos. Defend Fraud Suit Against Teamsters

By Beverly Banks (December 16, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- Two construction companies asked a New York federal judge to deny a Teamsters local's bid to toss a suit against the union alleging it tricked one of the businesses into signing a labor contract, saying the companies are not liable for a pension fund withdrawal payment. Executive Trim LLC and Executive Group filed a Wednesday memorandum in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Teamsters Local 814's bid to dismiss an amended third-party complaint, accusing the union of making misrepresentations to have Executive Trim sign a labor contract. Executive Trim and Executive Group argued that Local...

