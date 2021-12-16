Former Philly Refinery Owner Gets Win In Row With Insurers

By Leslie Pappas (December 16, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia oil refinery that went bankrupt after a 2019 explosion won a battle in an ongoing dispute with insurers over a property damage claim, with a bankruptcy judge ruling in its favor on several disputes that will go to trial next month. In a decision filed Wednesday on several motions for summary judgment, the court agreed with PES Holdings LLC that its insurance policies on the 1,400-acre refinery complex included coverage of certain physical property and the cost of labor to replace the destroyed facility. PES' mortgage agreement with ICBC Standard Bank PLC "unambiguously obligates PES to maintain insurance on...

