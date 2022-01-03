D&O Insurance Cases To Watch In 2022

By Daphne Zhang (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Insurance coverage battles involving special-purpose acquisition companies, the Seventh Circuit's take on False Claims Act-related coverage disputes and the Delaware high court's take on whether appraisal actions are securities claims have set up 2022 as another big year for director and officer insurance rulings. Here, Law360 breaks down top D&O insurance cases and trends to watch this year. D&O Coverage for SPACs All of the more than a dozen insurance attorneys Law360 talked to said transactions related to special-purpose acquisition companies sit at the top of their list for D&O coverage risks in 2022. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission clearly...

