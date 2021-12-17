States, Groups Ask 9th Circ. To Leave Trump Water Rule Intact

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 17, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Energy industry organizations and a group of Republican-led states have asked the Ninth Circuit to block a California federal judge's ruling that struck down a Trump-era water rule that restricted state and tribal authority to deny permits under the Clean Water Act. The American Petroleum Institute and other energy groups, along with Louisiana and other red states, on Wednesday called U.S. District Judge William Alsup's decision to vacate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 rule an act of "remarkable judicial overreach," since the EPA did not ask that it be vacated. The groups and states supported the Section 401 Certification rule,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS